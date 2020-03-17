Active Week Headed Into Spring 2020









We have a very soupy air mass in place across the Four States tonight. Patchy drizzle, light rain and patchy fog will continue into early Friday and visibility could be less than a mile at times. We should see a break from the rain during the day Tuesday but another round of storms will develop Tuesday afternoon across Oklahoma. This will spread into our area late Tuesday night and early Wednesday.

A few of these could become severe, mainly for Southeast Kansas and Northeast Oklahoma. The main risk early Wednesday will be damaging wind and large hail but a brief tornado is not out of the question. Heavy rain is also possible and flooding could also be an issue through Thursday.