Low pressure across Western Kansas continues to draw moisture out of the Gulf of Mexico tonight. Rain has developed across the area as a result and isolated thunder is possible, as well. Showers will continue into Tuesday morning with some spots picking up more than 1/2" of rain.

We'll see dry air move back in Tuesday afternoon with highs in the lower 60s. This dry weather should last through most of Thursday but showers and storms are likely again by Thursday night.