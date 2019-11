TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) -- It's Election Day in Kansas and on the ballot is a possible change to the way the state counts people who live here.

For over a century, Kansas has completed a census adjustment every 10 years. The census adjustment requires members of the military and college students to choose in what county they would like to be counted. Originally, county appraisers would get in contact with these people but in 1980 it was decided that the Secretary of State's office would take over the census adjustment.