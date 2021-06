Happy Tuesday!

Mostly sunny skies are expected through Friday, with highs in the low to mid-90s. It will start to feel increasingly humid as well.

There will be a small chance of a shower or thunderstorm from Friday night through the weekend, but most areas will remain dry. Highs for the weekend will be in the upper-80s to lower-90s.

There will be a slightly better chance of a few showers or storms Monday, with temperatures cooling down to the low to mid-80s for highs.