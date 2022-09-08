





We will likely see abundant sunshine today and tomorrow as well before a front moves through by this weekend and we see a drop in temperatures and a slight possibility for some rain chances. Temperatures this morning across the Four States saw most locations in the 60s with dewpoints in the 60s and upper 50s as well. With kids heading off to school this morning they should see plenty of sunshine and cool temperatures this morning.

We aren’t seeing much on radar across the area thanks to steady influence from high pressure. This will likely remain the case for the next couple of days before a front becomes established off to our northwest. This front will begin to push into the area this weekend and we may have the slight chance of some showers into our early Sunday. Rain isn’t really expected with this front as of now but what will change is our temperatures as they are likely to drop substantially for at least a couple days.

Our temperatures will likely warm back up though into next week with above average temperatures expected in the next 6 to 10 days and even into the next 2 weeks meaning we could see a warm September ahead.

For today expect a high around 88 degrees with abundant sunshine and remaining warm. For tonight expect a cool and calm night with a low around 62 with some patchy fog possible. For the next 7 days we are likely to see plenty of sunshine with a slight rain chance for Sunday and a nice dip in our temperatures.