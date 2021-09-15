Above normal September temperatures continue

Rest of today: Partly cloudy, with a small chance of a rain shower. Most locations remain dry. Humid, with highs in the mid-80s.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with lows in the mid-60s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and humid, with highs in the upper-80s.

Friday through Sunday: Mostly sunny and humid, with highs in the lower-90s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a small chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid, with highs in the lower-90s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a small chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Humid, with highs around 90.

