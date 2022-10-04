Temperatures today through Thursday will remain in the 80s. We’ll see extra cloud cover tomorrow, with the passing of a weak cold front, but no rain is expected for the Four States. A stronger cold front will pass over us late Thursday, dropping temperatures below average for Friday and Saturday. Areas to our north could even see the first frost of the season with Saturday morning low temperatures. We should warm back into the 70s by Sunday ahead of a potentially active weather pattern next week. This could lead us to a few rain chances into the second week of October, so stay tuned.