What will start off as a cold rain this evening will change over or mix with freezing rain for part of the Four States. Ice accumulations on trees and untreated bridges and overpasses will range from a trace to 1/4″. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through noon Friday. This will change back to rain during the day Friday. We could see 1 to 2 inches of rain so an Areal Flood Watch is also in effect.