It is mild for this Halloween and even warmer weather is on the way as we start November. We drop into the 50s and 40s tonight. It will be breezy tomorrow and warm. We will see high temperatures reaching the 70s through this week. Then we will see the chance of showers and storms by Friday into Saturday.

We have seen the weekend system moving on to the east of us today. In the wake of that, cooler weather last night and today. However with plenty of sunshine we have seen a decent warm up. By tomorrow high pressure starts building in behind that system which will give us a south wind. It may be breezy but we will still see temperatures tomorrow getting back in the upper 70s. Look for 45 low tonight. We all have a southwest wind. Breezy tomorrow with a high of 76. A south and southwest wind will continue on Wednesday with a few guests possibly around 20 miles an hour. That will keep the warm air in place though.

This week look for high temperatures to be in the 70s through Friday. Finally by Friday and Saturday we see the chance for showers in a few storms developing. This will bring in a little cooler weather for next weekend.