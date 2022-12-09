We are seeing some dense fog this morning across Southwest Missouri, Northeast Oklahoma, and Northwest Arkansas. This will last for the early part of today but we should remain dry for our Friday. This won’t last though as rain chances will be increasing tonight and there will be a possibility of some heavy rain as well.

Temperatures were in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s across the area with the cooler temperatures in Southeast Kansas. With kids headed to school visibility may be an issue with lingering patchy fog and cool temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s will require a coat this morning.

The dense fog advisories for Southwest Missouri last until 9 a.m. and the advisories for Northeast Oklahoma and Northwest Arkansas last until 7 a.m. so they will not be lasting all day. We also have high pressure located to our west. This high will move to the east over our area for today but by tonight we will see a complex of showers and storms move into our area and will provide us some heavy rainfall at times. This complex will last into Saturday morning before the rain begins to taper off by the afternoon and we should be dry into our Sunday. Rain totals show that we could see over an inch south of I-44 with this system moving through.

Today we will see a high around 52 with partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures. Tonight rain will be likely and heavy rain will be a possibility. We will see rain tomorrow morning and dry out for our Sunday before some storm chances by early next week.