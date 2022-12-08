We are seeing widespread rainfall and patchy precipitation fog across the Four States this morning. We will become dry tonight however and we will remain dry for most of Friday before we see our rain chances increase again into our early Saturday.

Temperatures across the area were in the mid to upper 40s and the low 50s farther south. Current precipitation totals have seen locations receive over half an inch of rainfall especially farther south. Since it will be raining as the kids head off to school this morning, it would be best to send an umbrella and the rain coat with them as it will be cool too with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s.

The culprit of this rainfall is a surface low off to our west and an accompanying warm front to our south. This system will continue to move east through the area today and we could continue to see a chance for some drizzle into the afternoon because of this. It will push clear of the area tonight and into tomorrow where we will be cooler and drier. However, late Friday we will see another cluster of showers move toward the area thanks to some shortwave energy generated by an upper level low to our north during the timeframe and surging moisture from the south. This rain will clear out by Saturday night and we should by dry for Sunday.

Future rain totals for today show the possibility of over an inch the farther south you go with primary amounts across the area near or over a quarter of an inch.

Today expect a high around 61 with patchy fog and rain early with mild temperatures. Tonight a low of 40 with a cooler night ahead but still cloudy. We will continue to see a roller coaster of rain chances over the next several days and the possibility for some stronger storms next week.