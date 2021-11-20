A few sprinkles possible tonight; dry and cool for Thanksgiving









A cold front may touch off a few showers and sprinkles tonight into Sunday morning, but most areas will remain dry. Highs Sunday will be in the upper-50s.

Expect slightly cooler conditions for Monday, before we warm back into the lower-60s Tuesday.

Another cold front will approach the area Wednesday, with any rain expected to occur overnight Wednesday night, leading to a dry and cool Thanksgiving, with highs in the upper-40s.

Partly to mostly sunny skies are then expected for Friday and Saturday, with highs in the low to mid-50s.

Have a great Sunday!