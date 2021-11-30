A few more clouds today; Very warm start to December

Temperatures will be in the middle 60s today and tomorrow, with just a few extra clouds this afternoon. We could potentially see record-breaking high temperatures on Thursday and Friday across the Four States as we warm into the 70s. A cold front could bring some rain early Saturday, but we’re currently in a very dry air mass, so rain could have a hard time making it to the ground. One thing we will definitely see from this front is cooler temperatures through the weekend and even through the beginning of next week.