We are in for a very cold night tonight. Low temperatures will be in the upper teens with wind chill near 12. It will stay below average through the weekend, too. We do see a warming trend next week though. Highs will easily be in the 50s.

Future cast shows us starting to warm up a little tomorrow before another shot of colder air comes back into play. High pressure builds in behind that for that for the rest of the weekend. Tomorrow we will see a high of 41 with a breezy Southwest wind. That turns around to the Northwest in the afternoon. We see a southwest wind again for Sunday. This will start the warming trend which should have us back in the upper 40s late in the weekend.



Look for highs in the 50s though beginning Monday and lasting into Thanksgiving. There is a slight chance of rain on Thanksgiving Day. Mainly east of Joplin