We are going to be a bit warmer today and we will also see a substantial increase in our winds. Winds will be out of the south and only increase into tonight and tomorrow thanks to a strong pressure gradient tied to an approaching cold front. We will also have the possibility for some rain chances starting Sunday that may last into next week.

Temperatures this morning were in the upper 20s and low 30s with southeasterly flow. The winds haven’t become gusty yet, but they are enough to provide a wind chill in the low 20s across the area. Consider these things as the kids are headed to school as it will be cold with temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s with a wind chill, but there should be plenty of sunshine.

High pressure has moved a bit to the east providing us with a southeasterly wind. This will continue today and tomorrow and, with an even more amplified and tightened pressure gradient due to the approaching strong cold front from the west, we will see winds only increase through tomorrow. The front will pass through the area late Friday and we should remain dry, but an isolated shower can’t be ruled out. High pressure will take its place and we will cool down for Saturday before we see a chance for some rain for our Sunday.

Today expect a high around 52 where we will be a bit warmer with increasing winds. Tonight a low around 43 with increasing clouds and winds with a breezy night ahead. We will see temperatures and winds increase through Friday before the front moves through, cool off for Saturday, and then see rain chances begin Sunday that may last into next week.