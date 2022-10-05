We are still in the 80s tomorrow but cooler weather will be coming in friday. This will knock temperatures down into the 60s for a few days. There are still a few low-end chances for some rain next week.

After hitting 87 today will be a little cooler tomorrow. It’s still above average but this will be a trend we see continuing as we head into the weekend. There’s plenty of cooler weather moving across the Northern Plains right now, too. Otherwise look for a north and northeast wind late tonight. That will continue tomorrow. We will start to see that next cool front coming through in the afternoon. Winds will turn around to the northeast. Look for a high temperature tomorrow of 82 and it will be mostly sunny. If you suffer from allergies ragweed pollen is still high.

We reinforce this cooler weather through Friday with another front moving through, as well. We will see high temperatures only in the 60s Friday and Saturday. We start to warm up a little bit again next week. There’s a chance for some rain on Monday and again on Wednesday.