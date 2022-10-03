Temperatures remain above average this week, with highs in the lower to middle 80s expected through Thursday. Low temperatures during this time will only cool into the 50s. Clouds will increase ahead of a cold front on Wednesday, but unfortunately, no rain is expected to fall over the Four States at this time. A stronger cold front will pass over us late Thursday, and that one will bring in cooler air from the north. Temperatures will warm only into the 60s on Friday, with potential low temperatures in the 30s by Saturday morning! We’ll warm back into the 70s by Sunday.







