70s Tuesday and Wednesday, 40s next weekend









A warming trend will continue Monday, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid-60s expected.

Record highs will be possible for Tuesday and especially Wednesday. For Tuesday, Joplin’s record high is 71, set in 2008 and for Wednesday, Joplin’s record high is 74, set in 1984.

There will be a small chance of a shower Wednesday afternoon, but most locations will remain dry until Wednesday night, when we’ll have a chance of showers and thunderstorms ahead of a cold front.

Highs will cool down to the mid to upper-50s for Thursday and Friday.

A second cold front will push through and bring another chance of showers and storms from Friday afternoon into Friday night.

Behind this front, look for partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid-40s next weekend.

The 8-14 Day Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center (December 20-26) calls for above average temperatures, so it appear we’re in store for a relatively mild Christmas.

Have a great week!