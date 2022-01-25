30 degrees cooler today; Flurries possible late tomorrow night

Yesterday, we hit highs in the lower 60s–today, we’ll be luckily to warm above freezing. Temperatures will be about 30 degrees cooler than yesterday, and wind chills will remain between 10-25 degrees throughout Tuesday as high temperatures near 32 this afternoon. Tomorrow morning will likely be the coldest of the week with lows in the 10s and single digit wind chills. A small shortwave system could bring some of us a few flurries late tomorrow night into Thursday morning, but no accumulations or impacts are expected at this time. We should warm back into the 50s this weekend, with above average temperatures expected through the end of January.