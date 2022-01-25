30 degrees cooler today; Flurries possible late tomorrow night

GENEVA (AP) — World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus laid out more plans Tuesday to fight the virus as he pitched his case for a new five-year term and faced criticism from his own country — Ethiopia — over his comments about the embattled Tigray region.

Tedros, who like many Ethiopians goes by his first name, is running unopposed for a second term as WHO director-general. That makes his presentation to the U.N. health agency's executive board a bit of a formality, since he is all but certain to win re-election when the WHO Assembly takes place in May.