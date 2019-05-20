Weather Forecast for May 20th

Joplin, MO - Severe weather is moving in this afternoon in the form of a Strong line of storms with a few supercells forming ahead of the line of storms. We are under an Enhanced Risk and also and Slight risk but in the end, we have the threat for all types of severe weather. That includes damaging wind, large hail, and tornadoes. This afternoon from 2 to 10 pm is our window for this severe weather to occur.