Weather Forecast for June 12th

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 07:29 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 07:29 AM CDT

Joplin, MO - This afternoon we have a break from the rainfall that will last through Thursday night. A Cold front is passing and that will dry up the atmosphere for a bit. Friday kicks up the rain chances that will last through the entire weekend. 

