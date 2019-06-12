Weather Forecast for June 12th
Joplin, MO - This afternoon we have a break from the rainfall that will last through Thursday night. A Cold front is passing and that will dry up the atmosphere for a bit. Friday kicks up the rain chances that will last through the entire weekend.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
