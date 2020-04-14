Weather Breakdown with Ray Foreman

April 15th 2020

Cold weather looks to stick around for a few more days. Cloudy skies and a light northeast wind will hold temperatures in the 40’s for today. A freeze warning is possible again tonight. Lows will be out or just below freezing overnight into Tuesday morning.

It is cloudy right now in Joplin. Wednesday we briefly see a little warmer weather but another front is coming through. This will cause a few showers into Wednesday evening and also keep temperatures below average.

Through this week look for highs only in the upper 50s on Wednesday. Low 60s with a chance of rain Thursday. Then showers in a few storms on Friday. We do start to bounce back from the cold snap through the weekend.