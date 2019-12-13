Warm Friday, Snow and Rain by Sunday & Monday

It's going to be a COLD Tuesday with highs only reaching the lower 40's. Currently, we do have some clouds lingering behind the cold front, but by the afternoon we should see sunny skies. For the rest of the week, thanks to high pressure, we will see highs reaching the 50's with on and off again clouds. No rain is expected for the rest of the week. Lows will be in the 30's. By next Monday, we could see our next chance for rain.