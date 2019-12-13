Warm Friday, Snow and Rain by Sunday & Monday

Weather

by: Bo Fogal

Posted: / Updated:

As we end another work week, temperatures will be warmer than average today. We will reach a high of 57 degrees thanks to a warm front that gave us southerly winds for the past few days. By tomorrow though, we will see a significant decrease in temperatures as a weak system comes through tonight. No rain is expected tonight as moisture is lacking in the air. By Sunday, another system will come through which will give us a better chance for rain and even snow showers. Snow possibilities are higher in the northern viewing area while everyone else will see rain.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories