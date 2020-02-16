Upper 50’s tomorrow with a slight chance for late showers on Monday

For a Saturday in February, it was a pleasant, seasonal day with highs in the lower 50’s with mostly to partly cloudy skies. This trend will continue as we head into tomorrow with temperatures being even warmer than today. Clouds will continue during the overnight hours preventing the temperatures from dropping rapidly tonight. With the clouds overhead, this traps the warmer air on the surface preventing bitter cold conditions. Temperatures will rise back into the upper 50’s thanks to southerly winds bringing warmer conditions from the Gulf. Some local areas could reach the 60 degree mark. Clouds will be prominent in the morning hours, but by afternoon clouds will decrease. By the new work week, temperatures will reach the 60’s with a small chance for late showers during the evening hours. Besides that, this week is going to be quiet with temperatures only reaching the 40’s for highs until the weekend. Clouds will remain for the majority of the week.