Mother Nature will continue to be nice to us for several more days. Temperatures will be in the upper 50’s by midweek. Mostly sunny conditions will occur from Monday through Wednesday. By Thursday, a system will come through bringing chances for rain and possibly some rumbles of thunder. With that, temperatures will reach the 60’s which is 20 above average for this time of year. Chances of showers could linger into Friday then behind that temperatures will drop closer to where we should be.