Travel Impacts For The Holiday Weekend

Travel Impact Legend: Green-Little Impact, Yellow-Moderate Impact, Red-High Impact

An intense low-pressure system is moving into the United States off of the West Coast. With that being said, heavy rainfall and snow showers are expected with this system. Snow and a rain/snow mix are expected in Nebraska and Kansas for Thanksgiving, while heavy rains are expected on the West Coast, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas.

As the system advances eastward on Friday, snowfall and heavy rains are still threats for most of the United States. Snowfall will occur in the western portion of the country, while heavy rains will fall in portions of the Mississippi Valley.

For Saturday, more snow will batter the northern half of the United States, and the heaviest of rains will sit over the Midwest.

Three inches of rain are expected to fall by Saturday afternoon in the Four States, while several feet of snow are forecast for the western and northern portions of the country.

Expect travel delays when flying or driving in any of the yellow and red areas highlighted in the maps. Use caution when driving, by leaving enough distance from the car in front of you and to drive at an appropriate speed for the weather condition. And as always, leave yourself with enough time for traveling.