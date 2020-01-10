Tornado Watch continues until 6:00 P.M. with the threat of strong winds and hail

Severe weather continues for the four states. Currently, there is a Tornado Watch for Oklahoma, Arkansas, McDonald, Newton, and Barry County until 6:00 P.M. tonight. The Severe Thunderstorm Watch for southeast Kansas will expire momentarily. Main threats are high winds, hail, and a possibility of a few tornadoes. Local flash flooding is also probable for some areas. Behind this system, winter weather is expected to impact the four states. There is a Winter Storm Warning for all of southeast Kansas, Jasper, Barton, Vernon, Dade and Cedar County until 12:00 A.M. January 12th.