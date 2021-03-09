Tomorrow brings the first chance at severe weather for the Four States. A slow moving front will bring a continuous, but slow, movement of rain that will develop thunderstorms throughout. Thursday evening this front stalls along the Missouri/Arkansas state line and begins to retreat.
That is a classic setup for continuing rainfall that could bring us the risks of Flash Flooding and Areal Flooding.
Tomorrow starts our 5 day stretch of not just rain, but possible severe weather.
