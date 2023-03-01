NEOSHO, Mo. — The National Weather Service in Springfield confirms the storm that hit the Four State area in the early morning hours on Monday, dropped three brief tornadoes, causing minor damage.

At 1:02am, an EF-1 tornado with peak winds of 105 miles per hour crossed I-49 between the two Neosho exits in Newton County.

Ten outbuildings were either damaged or destroyed, two RVs overturned, and debris was visible in the median of the highway.

NWS surveyors also say a few homes had minor roof damage, and they observed large branches broken off of several trees, with even a few uprooted.

The path of the tornado was less than a mile long and had a maximum width of 200 yards.

Map provided by NWS Springfield

Approximately 20 minutes later, between 1:25am and 1:27am, an EF-0 tornado touched down three miles southeast of Golden City in Dade County.

Maximum wind speeds were 77 miles per hour and heavily damaged a machine barn.

Its path was 1.6 miles long and had a maximum width of 200 yards.

Map provided by NWS Springfield

A third tornado touched down near the Dade-Cedar County line, just south of Stockton Lake.

NWS Springfield determined it to be an EF-0 with maximum wind speeds of 76 miles per hour, a 1.2 mile-long path, and width of 100 yards.

It was on the ground between 1:47am and 1:49am, and only damaged trees in its path.

No one was injured in any of the tornadoes.