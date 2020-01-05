Sunshine for Days with Chilly Nights

Even though the nights are cold, the days look to be warm and sunny for several days ahead. Thanks to high pressure and sunshine, 50’s will stay in the forecast and possibly 60’s by Thursday. There will be a weak cold front that’ll come through midday tomorrow. Since we are very dry in the four states, no rain or cloud cover is expected with this front. The only change will be the wind from the southwest to the north. Besides that, Monday through Wednesday will be quiet with plenty of sunshine and warmer than average temperatures. Our next chance for rain could come next Thursday and into the weekend.