Sunshine and Warm Temps Continue into Next Week; Isolated Showers Possible Thursday

JOPLIN, Mo. — Here is a brief overview of the Storm Tracker Forecast! I’m sure a lot of people enjoyed the nice weather and fortunately we will continue to see that. High pressure has taken over the Midwest giving us clear skies and southerly winds which is bringing the warm climate. There is a weak warm front moving slowly in, but the front won’t cause any precipitation. It’ll create some upper level clouds, but we should see mostly clear conditions. By Tuesday, temperatures will reach the mid-80s and with the humidity it’ll feel like it’s in the 90s. Looks like summer is creeping in!

Our next chance of potential showers is Thursday, but even then it’s still a low chance. This upcoming week looks to be mostly dry and warm, perfect for outdoor activities and fun!