Sunny Weekend and Warmer than Average Temperatures

We will continue to see mostly sunny conditions for the next several days. Early morning clouds are likely then by afternoon a weak front will come through which will push out the clouds. This weak front will not bring any rain for the four states. By afternoon, mostly sunny conditions are likely with highs reaching the mid 50’s. The weekend looks to be very similar with temperatures staying in the 50’s. By next week, we could start out with temperatures reaching in the 60’s. White Christmas is not looking promising for the four states.