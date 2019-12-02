Sunny Skies for Days Ahead, Rain for Thursday

As the strong low pressure system moves off to the east, winds will calm down and clouds will move eastward out of the four states area. Thanks to the incoming high pressure, we will see sunny skies for several days ahead with temperatures making their way back up to the 50’s. For Monday though, temperatures will only reach the mid 40’s as the winds slowly transition from the northwest to the south as high pressure moves closer to us. By Thursday, we could see some showers coming through as a system comes through the four states.