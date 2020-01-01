Sunny New Year, Rain Makes a Return Late Thursday and Friday

As we get closer and closer to the new year, we are going to see chilly conditions as temperatures reach at or below freezing tonight. As we start the new year, temperatures will reach in the mid to upper 50’s with sunny skies. What a great way to start the new year! By late Thursday night and Friday, a cold front will make its way here bringing rain chances and seasonal temperatures. Rain will be more prominent on Friday, but we could see some showers late Thursday night. By the weekend, we will return to mostly clear conditions with temperatures only reaching the mid 40’s. Afterwards, we will slowly make our way back into the 50’s.