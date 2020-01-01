Sunny New Year, Rain Makes a Return Late Thursday and Friday

As 2019 ends, we will see cold conditions during the overnight hours, but warm temperatures will make a return for 2020. For the new year, temperatures will reach a high of 57 with sunny skies thanks to high pressure sitting over northern Texas. As we head into Thursday, clouds will increase and we could even see some showers pop up as a cold front from the northwest comes through the four states. Friday will be a more prominent day for rain with temperatures dropping back down into seasonal average. By the weekend, we will stay in the 40's and then slowly warm back up into the 50's.

I hope everyone has a safe and happy new year!