Sunny MLK Day with Colder Temperatures and Rain/Snow Chances by Midweek

As people celebrate the big AFC Championship win for the Kansas City Chiefs, temperatures didn’t help people who attended the game. Fortunately, the sun has been out and it will continue for several more days. As high pressure begins to move over the four states, the winds will begin to shift from the north to the south helping us warm up into the 40’s by Tuesday. Unfortunately, another system is currently forming out west and will come into the four states early Wednesday morning. Some areas could see early morning snow showers and freezing rain, but by afternoon the snow will transition into rain through Wednesday night into Thursday. Behind that, temperatures look to stay steady in the 40’s with some possible clouds.