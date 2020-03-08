Sunday Sunshine with Warm Temperatures and a Wet Week Ahead

Well, I think its safe to say that spring is here! We had temperatures reach the upper 60’s for Saturday and we will continue to see the same thing for Sunday. Some local areas could reach 70 degrees tomorrow. The sun will continue to be out tomorrow before a system comes through the four states late Sunday night. With high pressure currently over the Ohio River Valley, this gives us southerly winds bringing warmer, moist air from the south. As the system approaches, winds will increase tomorrow, possibly up to 30 mph. Showers could begin as early as dinnertime specifically for southeast Kansas and northeast Oklahoma. As the evening progresses, rain will be more prominent for the four states. Thunderstorms don’t seem to be probable for this system, but we will see better chances later on in the week. The new work week looks to be a wet week with almost everyday seeing a chance for showers and storms. Tuesday looks to be the only day with mostly sunny conditions.