Strong Cold Front bringing rain and wintry mix Monday

Once again, we will see clear skies and warm temperatures for tomorrow. We could see highs around 70’s across the majority of the four states. Northern towns might experience cooler temperatures since the cold front will come early to mid afternoon tomorrow. By Sunday night, we will see clouds come in with a chance of showers. Monday morning is the prime time for rain and snow showers. NO significant snow accumulation should occur with this system since it will not be cool long enough for anything to stick. Temperatures will drop to the teens by Monday night.