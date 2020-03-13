Stormy weekend ahead for millions across US

Damage was reported to homes in parts of Kentucky, Missouri and Illinois.

Severe thunderstorms moved through the Mid-South and parts of the Midwest Thursday, producing damaging winds. Kentucky had wind gusts up to 66 mph and golf ball-sized hail was reported in Illinois and Missouri.

Damage was reported to homes and trees in parts of Kentucky, Missouri, Illinois and Arkansas.

That same storm system has moved into the East Coast and is bringing heavy rain there Friday morning, including Washington D.C., Philadelphia, New York City and Boston.

A storm in the Southwest brought 3 to 4 inches of rain in the last three days in the region, which produced flash flooding from southern California to Phoenix.

The storm system will now move east into New Mexico and western Texas and will produce severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, a few tornadoes and large hail.

In the Northwest, a new storm is moving into the region and brings the threat of heavy snow.

With the storms looming, 14 western states are under snow, flood and high wind alerts Friday morning.

By Saturday, the Southwest storm will move into the Plains and bring snow to the north with heavy rain and some flash flooding possible in the southern Plains.

The new Northwest storm will slide south into California and the Rockies with very heavy mountain snow and rain for coastal areas.

By Sunday, the western storm will really ramp up and will bring even more heavy snow to the Sierra Nevada Mountains in California and parts of the western Rockies. Heavy rain is expected for San Francisco.

Through the weekend, these storm systems will bring 2 to 4 feet of snow for the Sierra Nevada Mountains in California and 1 to 3 inches of rain from coastal California to the southern Plains.

The western Plains could see up to 6 inches of fresh March snow.