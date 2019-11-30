Stormy Tonight and Tomorrow Morning, but Sunny Skies Coming!

by: Bo Fogal

We will continue seeing showers and thunderstorms across the four states as a warm front passes over the region tonight. A cold front will then come through tomorrow morning bringing rain and colder weather. Some storms COULD produce hail tonight, but it’s still a low chance. High temperature tomorrow will reach 66 by mid morning, then temperatures will take a tumble into the afternoon. We will see clear skies for the new week, but with colder temperatures reaching only the 40’s for highs on Sunday and Monday.

