Storms Taper Off Wednesday Evening

Posted: May 29, 2019 02:39 PM CDT

Joplin, MO - Scattered storms continue this afternoon but this will likely stay below severe limits. Heavy rain could lead to additional flooding problems, mainly south of I-44. Showers taper off this evening with dry weather expected from Thursday through Saturday.

