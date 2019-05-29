Storms Taper Off Wednesday Evening
Joplin, MO - Scattered storms continue this afternoon but this will likely stay below severe limits. Heavy rain could lead to additional flooding problems, mainly south of I-44. Showers taper off this evening with dry weather expected from Thursday through Saturday.
