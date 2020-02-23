Storm Sunday/Monday with Possible Local Flooding; Mild Temps Continue

As we head into Sunday, there is a developing system over the southwest United States that will come through tomorrow bringing showers and thunderstorms. Considering the high pressure sitting over the southeast United States is supplying the four states with moisture, this will assist in the strengthening of the system and development of thunderstorms for tomorrow. With the possibility of 1 – 3 inches of rain, the National Weather Service has issued an Areal Flood Watch for southwest Missouri and parts of southeast Kansas until 6 P.M. Monday night, February 24th, 2020. We also could see some snow showers late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning as the system moves away from the region. Accumulation looks to be non-measurable. Temperatures will stay in the 50’s for a couple more days, but by Wednesday temperatures will tumble down to the 30’s. By next Thursday, temperatures will once again start to warm up back to seasonal average with mostly sunny skies.