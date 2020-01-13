Spring-like Temperatures and Mostly Sunny Skies for the New Week

A very nice day for the four states with highs in the mid 40’s. We are going to see warmer days and sunny skies for several upcoming days. Monday morning, we could see some patchy fog for the four states. If visibility becomes an issue, PLEASE SLOW DOWN! Temperatures will reach the upper 50’s and lower 60’s with mostly clear skies. We could see on and off again clouds. We will see a weak front come through on Tuesday, but since we lack moisture no rain is suspected with this front. By Thursday, we could see our next chance for rain with slightly cooler temperatures. By the weekend, we could see some windy conditions.