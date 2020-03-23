Spring has returned with 60’s and 70’s for the week; Severe storms possible late Mon/Tues

Not only are we officially in the season of spring, we have spring-like temperatures returning into the four states. For the majority of the week, temperatures will reach highs in the 70’s, but with a catch. We do have some chances for showers and thunderstorms, possibly even severe storms at times. A system will develop over the panhandle of Texas Monday which will move northeast into the four states. With that developing system, the winds will shift to the south helping us stay warm for the next several days. A strong low-level jet stream will also develop as well which pushes more warm moist air into the area. The four states could see some brief showers late Monday night, but the main thunderstorms will begin after midnight. Some severe thunderstorms could develop as well with the main threats being 1″ inch size hail, strong winds exceeding 60 mph, and a brief tornado. By noon Tuesday, the system will have moved out of the viewing area and we will slowly begin to see clear skies into Wednesday. By the beginning of next weekend, we could see another round of showers and thunderstorms with highs in the 60’s.