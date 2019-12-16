Snow & Rain Tomorrow, Sunny Skies and Warm Temperatures for the Week

by: Bo Fogal

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for counties highlighted in purple until December 16, 2019 at 6:00 P.M. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for counties highlighted in pink until December 16, 2019 at 6:00 P.M.

We will continue to see overcast conditions with chances of rain and snow. Snow accumulation will be more signification in the northern viewing area. Accumulations will range from dusting up to 3 inches of snow. Ice coverage could also be a concern in some areas.

Temperatures will be cold tomorrow, but then high pressure will take over helping us reach back into the 50’s by midweek.

