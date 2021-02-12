Snow amounts backing off, bitter cold temperatures still in the forecast

(KSNF/KODE) — As we continue to iron out details in the forecast, snow accumulations are backing off a tad for the Four State area.

A Winter Storm Warning (PINK) is in effect for our northeast Oklahoma counties from midnight Sunday to 6:00pm Monday.

That’s due to higher snowfall amounts currently expected in that area.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the dark blue counties below, and the light blue counties indicate a Wind Chill Advisory for very cold, windy mornings this weekend and into next week.

We’ve also got bitter cold temperatures expected and another round of snowfall expected Wednesday.

A quick forecast for Saturday morning shows single-digit temperatures.

The good news is that forecasts hint that the sun and warmer temperatures above freezing should finally return next Friday.

The forecast will be updated as more information comes in.