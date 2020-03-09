Showers and Storms Throughout the Week; Brief Sunshine on Tuesday

As we head into the new work week, the four states are going to see showers through Sunday night into Monday morning. By Monday afternoon, some localized thunderstorms are possible with brief heavy rainfall. Considering how dry its been in the four states, localized flooding shouldn’t be an issue. Rainfall accumulation from the system ranges from three-fourths of an inch to over an inch of rain. Temperatures will drop slightly as a cold front passes over the four states tomorrow. Highs will remain in the lower 60’s for Monday and Tuesday, but some nights look to be chilly with lows reaching the upper 30’s. Behind the cold front, high pressure will come through briefly for Tuesday giving us mostly clear conditions. By Wednesday, another system, currently over the California coast, will bring our next chance for showers and storms. Wednesday and Thursday storms look to be more promising with a possibility of some strong storms as well. Temperatures will warm back up into the upper 60’s during the midweek, but will fall back down to the 50’s by the weekend.