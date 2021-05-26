Severe weather risk remains for Thursday and Thursday P.M. in the Four States

Weather

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) – As we get closer to Thursday, the risk for severe weather remains in tact.

The Storms Prediction Center has kept the entire 25-county Four State region in an ENHANCED RISK (orange).

The main threats are:

  • Wind
  • Hail
  • Isolated tornadoes

Timing: Thursday P.M., mainly. One round in the morning hours could be possible, too.

Wind is the main threat with the line of storms expected to move through.

Large, damaging hail will also be a concern. The highest risk for that type of hail is in the red portion above.

The tornado threat is lower than the other two risks, but it cannot be ruled out.

This forecast will be monitored closely by local weather experts.

The general public is encouraged to pay close attention to any forecast changes, as well.

For updates, download our mobile app for both

Google Play and Apple

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

84° / 70°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 84° 70°

Thursday

78° / 56°
Strong Storms
Strong Storms 85% 78° 56°

Friday

70° / 46°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 70° 46°

Saturday

70° / 50°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 70° 50°

Sunday

73° / 57°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 9% 73° 57°

Monday

68° / 59°
Showers
Showers 53% 68° 59°

Tuesday

72° / 59°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 46% 72° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
4%
83°

80°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
80°

76°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
76°

74°

10 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
74°

73°

11 PM
Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
73°

72°

1 AM
Cloudy
11%
72°

72°

2 AM
Cloudy
17%
72°

72°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
72°

72°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
72°

71°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
71°

71°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
71°

71°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
71°

73°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
73°

76°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
76°

78°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
78°

78°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
63%
78°

78°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
66%
78°

76°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
67%
76°

77°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
77°

77°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
77°

76°

4 PM
Strong Storms
73%
76°

77°

5 PM
Strong Storms
85%
77°

75°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
78%
75°

Trending Stories

Weather Drawing Submission