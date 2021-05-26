Severe weather risk remains for Thursday and Thursday P.M. in the Four States

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) – As we get closer to Thursday, the risk for severe weather remains in tact.

The Storms Prediction Center has kept the entire 25-county Four State region in an ENHANCED RISK (orange).

The main threats are:

Wind

Hail

Isolated tornadoes

Timing: Thursday P.M., mainly. One round in the morning hours could be possible, too.

Wind is the main threat with the line of storms expected to move through.

Large, damaging hail will also be a concern. The highest risk for that type of hail is in the red portion above.

The tornado threat is lower than the other two risks, but it cannot be ruled out.

This forecast will be monitored closely by local weather experts.

The general public is encouraged to pay close attention to any forecast changes, as well.

For updates, download our mobile app for both