Severe weather possible Tuesday night in the Four States

(KSNF/KODE) — A line of potentially strong to severe storms will move through the Four States tonight.

KSN meteorologist Chase Bullman says the line will move through between 8pm and 12am.

Wind and hail are the main threats, but timing is the key to those threats. Our atmosphere needs enough instability to become severe, and if we get storms later on in the evening, instability starts diminishing and we will not see much severe weather.

However, if timing falls in the sweet spot with enough of an unstable atmosphere, we will have severe weather. A low risk for a brief, isolated tornado also exists.







Rainfall amounts between 0.25″ and 0.50″ are also expected with the incoming line of storms.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the Four State region in a Marginal Risk. The stronger threat is to our south and west, closer towards Vinita, Tulsa, and Oklahoma City.

You can follow any incoming severe weather by downloading our mobile app for both Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Our KSN/KODE Interactive Radar is also a good resource to keep a close eye on any storms in our area.