Severe Storms Saturday Afternoon & Evening

Posted: May 18, 2019 02:09 PM CDT

Joplin, MO - Scattered strong to severe storms are possible Saturday afternoon and again in the evening. The risk for tornadoes is low for now but a Tornado Watch is in effect until 5 pm Saturday afternoon.

