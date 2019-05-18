Severe Storms Saturday Afternoon & Evening
Joplin, MO - Scattered strong to severe storms are possible Saturday afternoon and again in the evening. The risk for tornadoes is low for now but a Tornado Watch is in effect until 5 pm Saturday afternoon.
