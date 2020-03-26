Severe Risk Tonight – Thursday, March 26th

The Storm Prediction Center has the Four States under a Slight Risk for severe weather tonight. Our time frame currrently shows 1:00 am to 4:00 am with our Risk being over Allen and Bourbon County in Kansas, and also Vernon and Cedar County in Missouri.

The threat for tonight will be large hail and damaging wind gusts. Tornadic threat is low but also can not be ruled out due to the nature of the storms having rotation. Rotation with a storm does not mean a tornado is forming but it does mean that the life cycle of the storm will last.

The majority of our warnings will be within a line of storms that will remain north of the viewing area but any cells or southern parts of these lines will have a direct supply to components that will keep that section strong and possibly severe, but the core of the storms will stay north of the Four States.

Friday holds another risk for severe weather, but let’s get through tonight and then we will begin to discuss the details of the Friday Afternoon Risk.